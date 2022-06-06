Mayor Eric Adams on Monday painted a dire portrait of how an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on gun rights could exacerbate shooting crimes in New York City and the ability of the NYPD to police gun owners.

“This keeps me up at night,” Adams told reporters during a press conference in Brooklyn. ”Can you imagine being on a 4 train with someone having a 9mm exposed?”

“It’s going to be a real mess to police,” he later added.

The Supreme Court is expected to hand down a decision as early as this week that could make it harder for New York to restrict concealed carry of firearms, on the argument that the state is violating Second Amendment rights. Adams has repeatedly expressed concern about the ruling and said he is consulting with the city’s law department on what legal recourse is available should the court expand access to permits.

New York City already has in place some of the toughest gun restrictions in the country. Last week, the Legislature passed 10 gun control bills, including one that raises the age for the purchase of semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the slate of bills on Monday during a ceremony in the Bronx.

The potential legal upheaval comes as the city has seen a steady decline in shootings over the last two months, but experts warn of a spike in gun violence that typically occurs during the summer. And while shootings have decreased, they are still nearly double those of pre-pandemic levels.

Asked about a summer surge in gun violence, Adams said he planned to “fortify” policing with more patrols by uniformed officers. The police commissioner, Keechant Sewell, is expected to make another announcement regarding policing in subways, he added. Adams didn’t specify when those details would be released.

Monday’s press conference was intended to highlight the work of the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Unit, which officers said conducted 16 gang takedowns so far this year.

Police and the mayor have attributed the majority of shootings to gangs, but some have criticized anti-gang tactics as overly broad sweeps that target men of color.

Adams defended the NYPD on Monday, saying the department had managed to arrest perpetrators “without violating the constitutional safeguards.”

He also indicated he would continue to press for more changes to bail reform, which sought to prevent judges from punishing those unable to afford bail. In April, state lawmakers agreed to add more crimes to the list of those that judges can consider when imposing bail, but rejected Adams’ push for New York to install a so-called “dangerousness standard.”

The latter would have given judges more discretion in setting bail for various reasons, including a defendant's criminal history, something critics say would further entrench racial bias in the judicial system.

On Monday, Adams reiterated his criticism of bail reform, saying the laws have only emboldened criminals.

“No one takes criminal justice seriously anymore,” he said. “These bad guys no longer take them seriously. They believe our criminal justice system is a laughingstock of our entire country.”