Not your ‘normal attrition’

Although turnover is typical in city government, Robert Callahan, an IBO budget analyst who studies municipal employment trends, called the latest declines “pretty abnormal.”

“This isn't just normal attrition,” he said. “The city’s struggling to keep up with the rate of attrition with corresponding new hires.”

Over the last 10 years, full-time headcount grew at an average annual rate of .7%, according to Callahan. During the pandemic, the workforce shrank by an average of 1.9%.

Although Adams threatened to downsize city government, his last budget proposal increases municipal headcount by 3,000.

The resignations and reports of plummeting morale pose yet another challenge for Mayor Eric Adams — the self-proclaimed “get stuff done” leader — as he seeks to motivate the country’s largest municipal workforce to perform under a new administration.

All of the city workers who spoke to Gothamist were in their 30s or early 40s. Some, like Cedeño, were climbing the rungs through contracted or non-civil service positions. Others held so-called “city line” jobs, permanent or seasonal positions eligible for a greater range of benefits. Many of the departed workers said they saw themselves as being on upward trajectories toward becoming managers or directors.

John Mollenkopf, the director of the Graduate Center for Urban Research at CUNY who worked in the city Department of Planning in the 1980s, said attracting and retaining talent into municipal work has always been a challenge for the city.

“Because it's not as prestigious, it doesn't pay as much,” he said. “You have to go into it because you really are devoted to the public interest at some level, and not everybody has that inclination."

"And then if the work situation is dispiriting and you don't think things are going to improve," he added, "people will leave.”

Management vs. labor

The outcry from city workers began last fall when de Blasio ended remote work for roughly 80,000 municipal office workers. The vast majority of the city’s workforce, including first responders and sanitation workers, were already working in-person as they were dubbed essential workers. At the time, de Blasio said that the move would “send a powerful message about this city moving forward.”

But the decision to nix remote work enraged many city workers, who argued that they had proven during the pandemic that they could perform the same functions at home. The chorus of critics included working mothers who said the newfound flexibility gave them much-needed work-life balance.

It also prompted the group called City Workers For Justice, which Cedeño co-founded, to begin organizing for remote work. They hosted Zoom meetings, staged protests and solicited support from elected officials such as Jumaane Williams, the city’s public advocate.