The protesters set up camp last week under a sidewalk shed outside Charas, the derelict public school building that used to house a beloved community center. Police and sanitation workers first arrived unannounced on March 31st.

An elderly man, Kevin Parker, who uses a walker and has limited mobility, was the only member of the encampment around at the time and had struggled to salvage people’s belongings. Sanitation workers had thrown the rest away, several residents said. But within a matter of hours, the group reestablished their camp in the same spot, with the help of donations of tents and blankets from local activists and mutual aid groups.

Over the course of several days, activists had encased the green construction shed signs behind the tents with signs citing city data that shows the cost of housing a homeless person in a city shelter is more than $3,500 per month. A different sign said that while there are 91,000 homeless people across New York State New York, there are more than 240,000 vacant apartments in New York City alone, according to the most recent data available.

Sanitation Workers returned on Wednesday morning for a second time at around 9 a.m., and were soon trailed by several police cars and around 15 officers, who blocked off the East 9th Street and pressed in on the encampment attempting to negotiate and get the protesters to pack up their belongings. As the hours went by, more and more city workers were called in and the NYPD set up a police line to block off the street. Confused and curious passersby came to watch the spectacle.

Helen Strom, with the Safety Net Project of the Urban Justice Center, observed much the confrontation over the course of the day.

“I just watched probably $100,000 be spent to violently arrest a homeless person who needs an apartment and is just trying to survive in a tent,” Strom said. “There’s no concern with actually helping people or thinking folks who are homeless as people, the only concern is sweeping people out of site.”