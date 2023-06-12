Hoboken city officials on Monday inaugurated a five-acre park that will double as an underground stormwater basin and help mitigate against chronic flooding.

ResilienCity Park is the latest effort by Hoboken to rebuild resilient infrastructure after Hurricane Sandy left most of the city underwater more than a decade ago.

“This park is a model for the communities across the country that are grappling to deal with the impacts of climate change,” Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla said during a press conference Monday.

He said other communities would “look at ResilienCity Park as a shining example for how a park can be designed.”

The park can hold up to 2 million gallons of stormwater runoff in underground basins and is the city’s largest park, equipped with basketball courts, athletic fields, a playground and lawn space.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that after Hurricane Sandy, Hoboken “did not just rebuild — you learned the lessons of the past and you built back smarter. Hardening infrastructure and making wise design choices like this park, which helps reduce flooding with its underground tanks to hold the stormwater.”