New York City passed a law last year to turn off "non-essential" outdoor lights on municipally-owned buildings at night during spring and fall. The reason wasn’t to save energy, but to keep birds from colliding into windows.

Birds, mostly migrating at night, are attracted to the bright lights. They get confused, drawn off course and tired out. When too much light is present at night, birds can think it’s time to find food and a good place to rest for the next leg of their journeys because they think it’s day time. Instead, they end up flying right into building glass, and dying.

Approximately 90,000 to 230,000 birds die annually from building collisions in the five boroughs, according to estimates from the New York City Audubon Society. That’s because the metro area is on the Atlantic Flyway, one of the busiest flight paths for migratory birds.

“It’s true; I’m trying to get everyone to turn off their lights,” said Andrew Maas, spokesperson for the New York City Audubon Society. “The collective light from our city is drawing in all these birds, and the more light we can have turned off, the better it is for our birds.”

But birds are not the only ones affected by too much light at night. A Tufts University study reported last year that artificial light can suppress firefly mating. Females and males struggle to see each other’s flashing courtship signals in artificial lights, greatly inhibiting the creation of more fireflies.

Artificial light also draws moths, frogs and even sea turtles away from their natural habitats and into human areas, which can put these animals in dangerous situations such as becoming prey or getting trapped. Evening lights throw off many more aspects of animal health – from their sleep cycles to hormone levels. It can also reduce pollination, which affects plant reproduction.

Even life under water is affected. Plankton, migrate in the safety of evening waters to feed, so they can hide from fish, their predators. But light pollution disrupts these patterns.