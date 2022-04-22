During the several hours protesters refused to move, one fell from a perch high above the ground and hit the concrete when police and fire marshals tried to get him down, and two others were hit by a car, when a worker at the facility tried to drive through the blockade, Chong said.

“Climate protesters are having to escalate and put their lives at risk,” she said, adding all the activists were okay. “What we’re putting on the line is what is necessary.”

Danielle Rhoades Ha, spokesperson for the Times, took issue with the protesters’ disruption of deliveries Friday morning and said customers were being notified.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time and there is no national news organization that devotes more time, staff or resources to producing deeply reported coverage to help readers understand these issues than The New York Times,” she said. “While we fully support this group’s right to express their point of view, even when we disagree with it as it relates to our coverage, disrupting our business operations and depriving people of critical information is not acceptable.”

The Wall Street Journal and USA Today didn’t return requests for comment immediately.