Twenty-one years after Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay was murdered, a third man has been charged in his death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Federal prosecutors unsealed the indictment against Queens man Jay Bryant on Tuesday. The 49-year-old is being held on unrelated federal drug charges and is waiting for arraignment, officials said.

Two other men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. were previously charged with murder in the death of Jason Mizell, also known as Jam Master Jay, who was 37 years old when he was slain inside a Queens recording studio in October 2002. They are both awaiting trial, officials said.

A request for comment from Bryant's attorney was not immediately returned.