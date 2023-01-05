A 5-year-old child has died of injuries he suffered in a fire that broke out in a Staten Island home last month and killed two of his siblings, authorities said Wednesday.

Aiden Miles died on Dec. 28, five days after a blaze burned inside a two-family home on Van Duzer Street in Fox Hills, officials said.

The fire also killed his twin sister and 6-year-old brother. Three other children, ages 10, 12 and 14, were also in the house when the fire occurred.

The two oldest children only suffered minor injuries. There was no word Wednesday on the condition of the 10-year-old, who was critically injured in the fire.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.

Contributed reporting by Christian Santana.