The New York City subway system is no safe haven from the dreadful air quality due to wildfires.
In fact, a spot-check in lower Manhattan found the air was even worse on Wednesday afternoon belowground than on the street.
Gothamist tagged along with a team of researchers at NYU who study air quality in the subways. Doctoral students Antonio Saporito and David Luglio toted two $1,000 air quality monitors into the Broadway-Lafayette station, measuring the amount of particulate matter – known as PM2.5 – in the air.
New York City typically has a reading of 12 micrograms of particles per cubic meter volume of air.
On Wednesday, outside the entrance to the Broadway-Lafayette station, one of the devices gave a reading of 612.
Down on the subway platform, where straphangers waited in hazy air, the device ticked up to 660. That’s a 5,400% increase from typical city levels.
“That’s the density of the particles,” Luglio said.
“It’s kind of startling looking at them right now,” Saporito added.
On a B train, the levels of particulate matter dropped to just below 350, which the researchers said was still a surprisingly high amount.
The air particles, which are about 30 times smaller than a human hair, contain traces of chemicals like iron and carbon. They’ve been linked to health problems such as asthma and heart attacks.
Notably, as a train pulled into the station and then departed, the numbers dropped. The researchers attributed that to a “piston effect.”
“So when the train comes through, it pushes clean air in, but when it pulls away, it'll drag all the particles and resuspend them,” Saportio said.
Once the train was gone, the numbers on the monitors started to tick up again.
The researchers were already well aware of the high levels of particulate matter in subway stations. The highest level they’ve found was at the Christopher Street Station PATH platform, which clocked more than 1,000 PM2.5 one day well before the wildfires in Canada transformed the city into a “Blade Runner”-style urban wasteland.
Just last week, the West 4th Street Station had more than 300. But the researchers didn’t expect the aboveground pollution to dramatically increase the levels below ground as well.
“There's been reports from other studies around the world who've claimed that particles come from outside into the station. We never really believed that,” Luglio said. “These results are showing us that it's very likely to be what's happening.”
Previously, the researchers determined that stations closest to tunnels below the Hudson and East Rivers to have high levels of particulate matter. The MTA disputed their methodology when the study was released in January.
Saporito and Luglio cautioned that Wednesday’s survey was not a scientifically rigorous study. But both agreed, it was not safe to be in there without a mask.
“It's a dangerous amount of particles in here, especially for those who have asthma, pre-existing conditions,” Luglio said. “Would not advise taking the subway for prolonged periods of time.”
The MTA said it was keeping an eye on the sky, like every other New Yorker.
“The MTA is closely monitoring reports of atmospheric conditions which are being pushed into the New York metropolitan area, including smoke, and recommends heeding guidance that the City and State are providing to the public,” MTA spokesperson Kayla Shults wrote.