The New York City subway system is no safe haven from the dreadful air quality due to wildfires.

In fact, a spot-check in lower Manhattan found the air was even worse on Wednesday afternoon belowground than on the street.

Gothamist tagged along with a team of researchers at NYU who study air quality in the subways. Doctoral students Antonio Saporito and David Luglio toted two $1,000 air quality monitors into the Broadway-Lafayette station, measuring the amount of particulate matter – known as PM2.5 – in the air.

New York City typically has a reading of 12 micrograms of particles per cubic meter volume of air.

On Wednesday, outside the entrance to the Broadway-Lafayette station, one of the devices gave a reading of 612.

Down on the subway platform, where straphangers waited in hazy air, the device ticked up to 660. That’s a 5,400% increase from typical city levels.

“That’s the density of the particles,” Luglio said.

“It’s kind of startling looking at them right now,” Saporito added.

On a B train, the levels of particulate matter dropped to just below 350, which the researchers said was still a surprisingly high amount.

The air particles, which are about 30 times smaller than a human hair, contain traces of chemicals like iron and carbon. They’ve been linked to health problems such as asthma and heart attacks.

Notably, as a train pulled into the station and then departed, the numbers dropped. The researchers attributed that to a “piston effect.”

“So when the train comes through, it pushes clean air in, but when it pulls away, it'll drag all the particles and resuspend them,” Saportio said.