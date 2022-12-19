A psychological thriller about a woman unearthing the mysteries of her husband’s death. A memoir inspired by a popular essay rooted in grief and cultural loss. A library that opens the door to changing your past.

These are some of the stories that resonated with readers at New York City’s public libraries, according to the systems’ list of the most borrowed books in 2022.

Across the New York Public Library, which spans the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island, author Matt Haig’s “The Midnight Library” was the most borrowed book throughout the system, taking the No. 1 spot with a fantastical tale for the bookish brimming with what-ifs and alternate realities.

But a runaway hit in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Staten Island was “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave — a murder mystery packaged as a fast-paced family drama and the most borrowed library book in three of the five boroughs.

Manhattan readers gave the top spot to “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner’s personal account of identity and loss — of a parent, of a sense of connection to who you are — that leans heavily on her Korean mother's death from cancer. (It began as an essay in The New Yorker in 2018.)

In Queens, Lucy Foley’s “The Paris Apartment” took the top spot among 2022 checkouts, winning over readers with a thriller about a down-on-her-luck protagonist whose brother goes missing from his swanky European home.

Here is the complete list for 2022’s most borrowed books for adults:

The New York Public Library (including the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island)