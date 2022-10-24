The rate of deaths in city jails, particularly Rikers Island, has accelerated over the last two years. To document the names of those who died and the causes of their deaths, Gothamist is compiling a running tally for 2022.

Tarz Youngblood Age: 38 Date of death: Feb.27 Cause: Suspected drug overdose Youngblood was found unconscious in another man's cell. In this unit, officers did not make the mandated rounds in the hours before his death, according to surveillance video reviewed by the Board of Correction, and did not address the fact that the window to the cell was obscured.

George Pagan Age: 48 Date of death: March 17 Cause: Sepsis. Pagan “regularly urinated, defecated, and vomited on himself,” but he was not brought to nine scheduled medical appointments nor given the medication he was prescribed, according to the Board of Correction. The officers assigned to his dormitory were not patrolling his floor, as required, in the hours before he fell ill.

Herman Diaz Age: 52 Date of death: March 18 Cause: Accidental choking. Diaz collapsed and choked while eating an orange, according to the Board of Correction, and his unit was not staffed with the mandated two officers. Other incarcerated people used the Heimlich maneuver because they were unable to get the one officer on duty to render first aid. They then carried Diaz to the clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Dashawn Carter Age: 25 Date of death: May 7 Cause: Suicide. Carter died just two days after arriving at Rikers Island. He had been placed on suicide watch during a previous stay, according to the Board of Correction, but at the time of his death was housed in general population.

Mary Yehudah Age: 31 Date of death: May 18 Cause: Suspected cardiac arrest. Yehudah's family alleged in a lawsuit against the city that she suffered cardiac arrests as a result of an untreated and preventable complications from diabetes. She was found unresponsive in her cell and later died at the hospital.

Emanuel Sullivan Age: 20 Date of death: May 28 Cause: Unknown. Medical examiners report is pending. Sullivan was found unresponsive in his cell in a housing area populated mostly by members of the Bloods. Surveillance video reviewed by the Board of Correction showed that officers on patrol on the day that Sullivan died did not check individual cells, as required.

Antonio Bradley Age: 28 Date of death: June 18 Cause: Suicide. Bradley died at a hospital three days after he was released by the Department of Correction on compassionate release, so he's not counted toward the city's official in-custody death total. Media outlets, however, include this death since it followed an attempted death by suicide at a Bronx court holding cell.

Anibal Carrasquillo Age: 39 Date of death: June 20 Cause: Suspected drug overdose. Carrasquillo was in nine facilities at Rikers Island over the course of three years. Incarcerated people interviewed by the Board of Correction after his death said that he had complained of chest pains earlier that day, but was not taken to the medical clinic.

Albert Drye Age: 52 Date of death: June 21 Cause: Unknown. Medical examiners report is pending. Drye died at the Bellevue Prison Hospital Ward following an illness.

Elijah Muhammad Age: 31 Date of death: July 10 Cause: Suspected drug overdose. For more than a day leading up to his death, Muhammad was held in solitary confinement in a caged shower known as a "de-escalation unit," according to a correction official. A correction officer was fired in the wake of Muhammad's death.

Michael Lopez Age: 34 Date of death: July 15 Cause: Suspected drug overdose. Lopez was in a mental observation unit when he died, his attorneys at the Legal Aid Society said, but he was deprived of services he needed to survive.

Ricardo Cruciani Age: 68 Date of death: Aug. 15 Cause: Suicide. Cruciani was a doctor facing a life sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting patients.

Michael Nieves Age: 40 Date of death: Aug. 30 Cause: Suicide. Nieves suffered from "severe mental illness," according to his attorneys at the Legal Aid Society. Two officers and a captain were suspended following his death for their role in his death.

Kevin Bryan Age: 35 Date of death: Sept. 14 Cause: Suicide. Bryan was incarcerated for less than a week, held on $5,003 bail on burglary charges.

Gregory Acevedo Age: 48 Date of death: Sept. 20 Cause: Unknown. Medical examiners report is pending. Acevedo climbed a recreation yard fence at the top of the Vernon C. Bain Center Jail — a barge that sits off Hunts Point in the Bronx and is commonly known as “the boat” — and leaped into the East River. He was rescued and died later in the day from his injuries.

Elmore Robert Pondexter Age: 59 Date of death: Sept. 23 Cause: Unknown. Medical examiners report is pending. Four days before his death, Pondexter collapsed in his housing area. He was hospitalized and granted compassionate release hours before he died, five days later.