Starting Thursday, gun owners will not be allowed to carry their firearms into a wide swath of facilities designated as “sensitive” locations in New York, including most health care centers, restaurants, mass transit and even Times Square.

The bulk of the state’s recently passed Concealed Carry Improvement Act takes effect on Thursday, implementing a series of more-extensive requirements to obtain a permit to legally carry a weapon in public.

The law, approved by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July, came in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision tossing New York’s previous century-old policy, which only allowed a concealed carry permit if the gun owner could prove they had “proper cause” for one — such as a specific reason they needed to carry a firearm for self defense.

Now, gun owners can apply for a concealed carry permit without such restrictions. But the new state law will severely restrict where they can carry a weapon, banning them in dozens of places such as playgrounds, parks, schools, theaters and other performance venues, including stadiums and arenas. (There are exceptions for law enforcement and military personnel, according to the law.)

“That (Supreme Court) decision wasn’t just negligent, it was reprehensible,” Hochul said at a Manhattan news conference Wednesday, where she outlined the soon-to-take-effect laws with Mayor Eric Adams, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.