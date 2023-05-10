A sweeping, federal pandemic-era public health measure called Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday, with big implications for migrants crossing the U.S. southern border and for New York City. Here’s what to know: What is Title 42? It’s a previously little-known section of the Public Health Service Act of 1944 that can be used to turn away people seeking to enter the U.S. when there's a "serious danger" of spread of communicable disease. Under the law, many migrants crossing the border seeking asylum could be immediately expelled, without the ability to seek asylum, as normally required under federal immigration law and international treaties. It’s led to the expulsion of more than 1 million migrants so far, according to an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data last spring by Pew Research Center. The Trump administration invoked the law in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was sweeping the country. When President Joe Biden took office, he initially continued to enforce the law. But after a series of court battles, a federal judge struck down the rule in November. And the Biden administration recently announced it would no longer enforce the policy after Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Members of Rise and Resist movement rally on March 9 at Grand Central Terminal in New York against Title 42, the Trump-era public health measure used to clamp down on asylum seekers entering the country.

What will happen at the border when Title 42 expires? Biden administration officials have said they expect a new surge in migrants. Border crossings may double after Thursday, according to Biden administration estimates. Federal officials announced last week that the government was sending 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to free up Border Patrol from administrative tasks. With Congress at logjams on federal immigration reform, Biden announced his own new border plan last month, with harsher consequences for unlawfully crossing the border and the opening of regional processing centers in Latin America. But it’s still unclear how those policies will play out. Under Title 42, migrants aren't penalized for repeated unlawful border crossings attempts, unlike the regular Title 8 immigration law, under which such attempts could lead to fines, jail time, and years-long barriers to legal entry. Ironically, that became a "magnet" for border crossings, so the end of Title 42 may not lead to an influx of more migrants, say Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute and director of the organization's office at NYU School of Law. But, he added, "Whether we like it or not, we are entering a different chapter of asylum regime in our country." “For the first time, we now have a regime which says that if you enter between ports of entry, you'll be presumably deemed not to be eligible for asylum,” Chishti said.

Migrants sent to New York City via chartered bus, courtesy of Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, arrive at the underpass outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan earlier this month. They were greeted by Manuel Castro, commissioner of the mayor's office of immigrant affairs, and Power Malu (holding child), executive director of Artists Athletes Activists, among volunteers and others offering assistance.

What will happen in New York City when Title 42 expires? With the end of Title 42, coupled with Texas resuming its campaign of busing migrants to the city, local officials are predicting more than 1,000 migrants could funnel into the city a day. That’s up from about 200 to 300 a day as of late. There’s a concern brewing among officials and immigration advocates alike that the city won’t be able to comply with its longstanding court-mandate to provide all residents a place to stay overnight. "It was a struggle, but they were managing with 200 people per day, a couple days with 500,” Josh Goldfein, a Legal Aid attorney, said. “If they start to get 1,500 people a day? They can’t even take 1,500 peoples’ names to my knowledge.”

