Washington, D.C.-based Transformer Gallery has been bringing emerging artists to perform at an unusual location since 2017: the beaches of Asbury Park, NJ.

Throughout July and August, the Siren Art Festival will present six nights of debut performances that take place right on the sand, off the boardwalk and in full view of Madame Marie’s fortune telling empire, the Stone Pony, and other well-worn Jersey Shore landmarks.

Transformer Gallery’s founder Victoria Reis is originally from the Asbury Park area, and said she grew up loving the Jersey Shore, referring to the area as having “a palpable creative energy that was very influential for me.”

While she started her brick-and-mortar gallery in DC two decades ago, Reis always wanted to find a way to bring art back to her home turf. When she and her husband moved back to the area a few years ago, she pursued working with the local city government and real estate developers to get funding for this unusual project. Together, they’ve come up with an innovative response to the location that invites in art crowds and curious beach-goers alike.