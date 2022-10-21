Joseph Borduin never thought he’d organize an internationally acclaimed dog parade in the East Village. He didn’t even own a dog until 2018. Around that time, Borduin was struggling with depression, and a therapist suggested he get an emotional support animal. “Never believed in it,” he said, “and it worked.” Borduin credits his cockapoo Biscuit with turning him into an extrovert. First he started going to the local dog run, then he started picking up around the place. “And all of a sudden I'm putting together dog parades,” he said. The parade in question is the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival, now in its 32nd year. Though it’s planned by Borduin and his tiny team of four volunteers, the celebration has huge reach. It’s expected to draw around 300 dogs plus fans from around the world. This year's participants hail from as far away as Kansas, Michigan, and California. A Japanese TV station is documenting the day for broadcast news, and Borduin’s also been contacted by German media. Actor Dan Schachner, who is also “Ruffaree” for Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl,” will host. The marquee event is Best in Show, but there are nine competition categories, including Best Group Costume (where dogs and owners dress alike) and Best Celebrity Themed Costume. Bark Obama won last year’s current events category; a Great Dane dressed as the vengeful Disney fairy Maleficent nabbed the prize for Best Scariest Costume. Chihuahuas get their own category – “Chi-lloween” – because, years ago, the Tompkins Square Park event merged with a chihuahua festival. “The chihuahua crowd is a very unique crowd,” said Borduin. “They're the ones that really go out the most and you want them at the parade.”

Joseph Borduin, president of the Friends of the First Run

Borduin’s email signature reads “Head Pooper Scooper @ the Tompkins Square Dog Run,” but officially, he’s president of Friends of the First Run, the 501(c)(3) that funds the dog park and pays for supplies like waste bags and canine turf. Borduin says the gravel alone costs around $5,000 a year and has been hard to source ever since the pandemic started. The arrangement is common across the city: dog runs are typically sustained by a team of dedicated, dog-owning volunteers. Borduin said the system makes sense. “If I was working for the parks and you told me I had to clean up someone's dog poop …. Yeah. No way. I quit,” he said. But the system doesn’t produce reliable conditions. Volunteers at the dog run have gotten burnt out. Living in the East Village means many residents tend to be transient, either because they are NYU students, or because of rising rents. Still, Borduin has stayed the course. His first year organizing the parade was 2020. Due to the pandemic, it was held on Zoom. (“It’s nothing I want to brag about,” he said.) Last year's event took place at the East River Park Amphitheater, with a record 250 contestants.

Joseph Borduin, who organizes the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, is pictured with his dog Biscuit (right), and their friend Mickey. Photo by Kerry Shaw