Still, batteries are only as environmentally friendly as the sources of the power that recharge them. The Ravenswood battery would still be charged in part by existing fossil fuel infrastructure. “It's a good step in the right direction, but we would rather see them fill those batteries with renewables than just using off-peak hour fossil fuel infrastructure,” said Constantinides. “It's not the complete win that we could have.”

According to Constantinides, New York City needs a true public utility. “Con Edison and National Grid have demonstrated who they are. They're for-profit companies that masquerade as public utilities,” Constantinides described. “They're giving us service that has been poor. We need a public utility to take over.”

New Yorkers are all too familiar with Con Edison’s failures, including a blackout last summer. “I’d rather have someone that’s accountable to the people of the city of New York. We’ve had two hearings; Con Edison walked away saying how they want to work with us. But I’ve seen no real substantive changes in their operating procedures,” said Constantinides.

Keeping peaker plants operating has come at the expense of all electricity-paying New York City residents. According to a newly released report by PEAK Coalition, about $4.5 billion in capacity payments have been paid to owners of both public and private peaker plants between 2010 and 2019, ultimately at the expense of New York City electricity customers. The analysis by PEAK Coalition also estimates that the three private owners (ArcLight Capital, NRG, and LS Power) have likely collected over $3.9 billion in capacity payment revenue over the last ten years.

Along with financial costs, the social costs of peakers are not accounted for. The cost-benefit analysis of switching to solar and storage extends beyond the dollar-for-dollar cost of installation. “We’re paying a really heavy price when a kid shows up at the emergency room and is struggling to breathe,” explained Constantinides. “There needs to be more of a recognition of the seriousness of the times that we’re in and the political will to push us forward.”

He calls for more transformative policy, embodied in his Renewable Rikers Act legislation, which would convert the uninhabitable ‘house of horrors’ into a renewable island of solar arrays and a water treatment facility. “We can change what Rikers Island means to this city—a place for opportunity, that people can look to and say that’s the beginning of our green revolution,” said Constantinides.

Sustainable CUNY and the Center for Urban Environmental Reform are some groups working with Constantindes to study the feasibility of the capacity of Rikers Island to replace all of the city’s grid-feeding peaker plants. “Our legislation would do a much deeper energy study to see how much energy we could get,” explained Constantinides, The study would focus on multiple energy options including how much energy could be produced if wind power is added to the solar/battery mix.

Exploring A Cooperative Model

Starting a municipally-owned, public power utility is currently happening in other parts of the country. Austin, Texas has a robust community solar program and public power utility, as does Salt Lake City, Utah with Rocky Mountain Power Authority. It’s a lengthy process particularly if the shift is from investor-owned or monopoly utilities. “Sometimes it takes five years if a utility is willing to sell; 10 years average,” explained Ursula Schryver, vice president of education and customer programs at the American Public Power Association (APPA).

“It definitely requires commitment of the community. And I think the larger the utility, there will be even more resistance to let customers go.” As an example, Boulder, Colorado has been trying to get out from their investor-owned utility Xcel Energy for the past 10 years.

But Salt Lake City took a different approach. “We don’t have the funds to buy them out,” said Vicki Bennett, sustainability director for Salt Lake City on Rocky Mountain Power Authority. “It really came down to how could we partner with Rocky Mountain Power? Look at some sort of way that we could move forward in good faith with them, understanding how they make money and how they could still be part of the picture, yet meet our renewable energy goals.”

Salt Lake City didn’t go it alone, but joined with other cities and towns in the state that wanted to participate to write joint legislation between community partners and the power authority.

“We did have both an employee and consultant/attorney that were really familiar with the local regulatory environment, so Rocky Mountain Power knew that we understood the options. They couldn’t try and make things sound easier or harder than they really were,” said Bennett.

Based on how many committed communities are interested (by passing a resolution to have 100% net renewable energy by 2030), Rocky Mountain Power caters their energy infrastructure to customer demand, only in the renewable forms they accept.

“Any customer in Salt Lake that doesn't want to be part of this will have to have the opportunity to opt out, which is fair,” Bennett said. “We've got till 2030 and we actually think we can get this done a lot faster, with the costs of renewable energy dropping so fast, we don't think it's going to cost more.”

There is also a net metering program where people can install their own solar roof and sell excess energy to Rocky Mountain Power Authority, a financial benefit for many residents who want to live off the main grid. The power authority has also installed a shared solar farm that residents can buy into.

“It’s like if you own a condo and you can’t have your own solar, you can buy a piece of the solar farm, and that gives you the ability to own your own system,” described Bennett.

In Sunset Park, local community-based organization UPROSE is leading the construction of Sunset Park Solar, one of the nation’s first -- and New York’s first -- cooperatively-owned community solar project, on top of the Brooklyn Army Terminal.