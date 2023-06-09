The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday, June 11. About 25,000 people are expected to march, according to parade organizers.

“We are showcasing the best of who we are and what we contribute to this country, that Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens,” said Louis Maldonado, an organizer of the parade.

“Not to get political,” he said, “but we often have to remind people of that.”

The parade’s Grand Marshall will be Giselle Blondet, a TV presenter best known for her tenure as host of the morning show ¡Despierta América!

Although outdoor air quality in the city has been dangerous, organizers were optimistic that air quality would improve enough by the weekend to support an outdoor event.

Maldonado said guests of all cultures and backgrounds are welcome at the family-friendly event, and that spectators could expect to see dancing, hear music, and enjoy “a very good time.”

“No matter where you come from or what your family history is, everybody's a little bit Puerto Rican on this day.”

When does the parade start?

It steps off at 11 a.m.

Where is it?

The parade marches up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, starting at 44th Street and finishing at 79th Street.

How’s the weather looking?

Partly sunny, with temperatures in the 70s.

Where can I watch live?

You can watch in-person along the route.

Get there early, Maldonado advised. He said that spectators are likely to find spaces along the route in the blocks numbered in the high 40s.

Around 57th Street, and heading northward, he said, crowds tend to get livelier.