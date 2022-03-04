Scientifically speaking, a squirrel is just a rodent, sharing this status with mice and rats, fellow denizens of New York City parks. But something about these wide-eyed, bushy-tailed fearless acrobats draws the attention of any park-goer.

That’s what inspired 72 New Yorkers to venture into parks for a single afternoon in early March 2020 to count and observe squirrels in 24 parks in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Their findings, entitled Squirrels, Parks and the City: A (very serious) data-gathering expedition, were released Friday by The Squirrel Census. The results are accessible through NYC Open Data, a site that publishes free public data provided by city agencies and other groups.

This census, which is run by a rag-tag group of data scientists and moonlighting naturalists, spotted 433 squirrels overall. Tompkins Square Park in the East Village had the most sightings. Four parks — Sternberg and Cooper Parks in Brooklyn as well as Thomas Paine and Sara D. Roosevelt Parks in Manhattan — recorded zero sightings. Grey squirrels were the most common (390 total), followed by cinnamon-colored squirrels (26) and then black squirrels (16). One squirrel entry wasn’t labeled with a color.

The Squirrel Census originally started in Atlanta in 2012 by Jamie Allen simply to answer the curious question of just how many squirrels live in the park. It has since migrated out of the South, and this is the second edition in New York. The last version, published in 2019, only looked at squirrels in Central Park.

The squads of volunteers change, but the mission remains the same. When the census decides to count in a particular park, anyone can sign up — no experience necessary.