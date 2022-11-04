The course starts in Staten Island, jogs through parts of all five boroughs, and ends in Central Park. You can see a map of the course here .

About 50,000 runners will race in the New York City Marathon this Sunday, Nov. 6, and over a million screaming fans are expected to line the streets to cheer.

How long does it take?

Last year, 25,020 people finished the 26.2 mile race – enrollment was limited to help with social distancing – and the average race time was 4 hours, 39 minutes, and 2 seconds.

Albert Korir of Kenya won the 2021 men’s race with a time of 2:08:22, averaging a pace of 4:54 per mile. Fellow Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir was the fastest woman, with a time of 2:22:39, averaging 5:27 per mile.

When does it start?

The race begins around 9 a.m., and temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm this year, possibly hitting the mid 70s during the race. The New York Road Runners has prepared a tip sheet for running in warmer weather that includes staying hydrated and wearing a hat with a brim to shield from the sun.

The race has staggered starts for different groups. Here are the kickoff times:

8 a.m.: Professional Wheelchair Division

8:40 a.m.: Professional Women’s Open Division

9:05 a.m.: Professional Men’s Open Division

9:10 a.m.: Wave 1

9:45 a.m. Wave 2

10:20 a.m. Wave 3

10:55 a.m. Wave 4

11:30 a.m. Wave 5

What about road closures and bus commutes?

Many roads across the city will be closed until the afternoon – and in some cases, early evening.

If you’re driving, check the NYPD’s list of road closures and traffic delays before heading out.

If you’re taking the bus, check the MTA’s Planned Service Changes. Dozens of routes will be interrupted on Sunday.

Where to cheer in person

"Anyone who lives in New York City who has never come out to cheer at any spot along the course should," said Tracey Wilson, who has been cheering for runners at mile 25.9 for about 20 years. She was officially hired as a race caller for the marathon about a decade ago ago. "It is really all of humanity coming together just to cheer for people. It's a beautiful, beautiful day."

Start by downloading the free TCS New York City Marathon App, which allows you to track a runner in real time, using their bib number. It will also provide an estimated finish time, and allow you to follow a runner’s position along the app’s map.

To watch near the finish line, you can buy tickets to grandstand seating, located by the last 200 meters of the race. The entrance for that is at West 66th Street and Columbus Avenue.

The New York Road Runners has a list of locations they recommend to watch the race in person, along the course.

It helps to know the runner’s pace – that enables you to estimate where they’ll be, and when.

Here are a few locations recommended by the New York Road Runners, with their tips:

Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn. Miles 2-4. “Catch runners as they exit the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and move along Fourth Avenue.”

“Catch runners as they exit the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and move along Fourth Avenue.” Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue. Mile 8.

First Avenue, Manhattan. Miles 16-18. “The avenue’s many bars and restaurants contribute to the festive atmosphere.”

“The avenue’s many bars and restaurants contribute to the festive atmosphere.” East Harlem. Mile 18-20. “This is a perfect location to cheer and help keep the runners' motivation high.”

“This is a perfect location to cheer and help keep the runners' motivation high.” Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street. Miles 23-24. “This stretch of Fifth Avenue is a cultural hub as well as a crucial spot to catch your runners before they enter Central Park.”

Additionally, MoMA PS1 in Long Island City, Queens, will have a “Fan Fuel Station” where you can cheer for the marathon runners, make signs and enjoy live music and free snacks. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Near the finish line in Manhattan, The Shops at Columbus Circle boast “the best public indoor space” for viewing. They say you’ll have “beautiful sight lines of all the runners coming up Central Park South.”

Where to watch from your phone, tablet, or TV

If you want to watch from the comfort of your home (or phone or tablet), the ABC app and ABC7NY.com will live stream the race and pre-race coverage starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The race will be broadcast live on WABC-TV, Channel 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For national coverage, you can watch live on ESPN2 and via the ESPN app.

Whether you’re racing toward the marathon or away from it, have a great Sunday and stay safe!