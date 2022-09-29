The MTA now has a sandwich as bold, fragrant, and thrilling as a ride on the subway.

In honor of the subway system’s 118th birthday, two of New York's most well-known sandwich shops have teamed up to make the 1904 signature sub. The sandwich — which was delicious — is a limited edition collaboration between Katz's Delicatessen and Alidoro.

It’s made with a pile of Katz's pastrami, which is topped with a bed of spicy Calabrian pepper-Dijon slaw and a dab of gooey garlic confit and then covered in aged provolone cheese. The sandwich is served on a sourdough rye baguette.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber chowed down two samples at the Moynihan Train Hall on Thursday and proclaimed them delicious. Unlike another MTA chairman, Joe Lhota, who once considered banning food on the subways, Lieber approved of eating the sandwich on the subway – respectfully.