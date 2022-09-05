The MTA wrapped up nearly 40 hours of public hearings on congestion pricing last week, following the release of thousands of pages of research into a plan to charge drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street as much as $23.

The first-in-the-nation plan had plenty of backers, who cited the urgent need to fund mass transit, reduce pollution and improve New Yorkers’ quality of life. Many drivers and Manhattan residents who spoke at the meetings, however, were not in favor. In the hearings, opponents of the toll plan made recurring arguments – many of which are not supported by facts, statistics or research into gridlock and driver behavior.

Here are some of the most common misconceptions that emerged from a review of public hearings about the program.

MISCONCEPTION #1

Congestion pricing is an MTA “cash grab” and not about improving the environment

The MTA never said congestion pricing was exclusively about a new funding stream or improving the environment – it’s about both. State legislation passed in 2019 notes that the tolls will be set up “to ensure a safe and efficient mass transit system within the City of New York and to protect the public health and safety of New York’s residents.”

New York City has the worst traffic in the U.S., according to traffic analysis company INRIX. There were 700,000 vehicles per day south of 60th Street in 2019. If successful, congestion pricing could reduce cancer-causing airborne particles by 11% due to a reduction in traffic.

The tolling program was also created to fund the MTA’s $56 billion capital plan, its largest in history. The money will go toward improvements like a modern signal system for more lines, new elevators in stations, and new subway cars and buses.

MISCONCEPTION #2

This will be the nail in the coffin of the Midtown economy. Restaurants and other businesses will suffer because office workers will never return in-person.

Of the 7.7 million people who enter the congestion zone each weekday, only 24% of people arrive in vehicles, according to MTA research. Those roughly 1.8 million people will pay the congestion fee.

Recent research shows that people are staying away from Midtown offices – but not Midtown itself.

Office occupancy is a little more than 40%, according to July data from City Comptroller Brad Lander. But weekend subway ridership is closer to pre-pandemic levels than weekday ridership. Revenue from Broadway shows is about 88% of what it was compared to 2019. Airports are operating at about 91% pre-pandemic levels. The Alliance for Downtown New York declared in July that “hotel occupancy has improved markedly over the last year as business and leisure travel resume in New York.”

MISCONCEPTION #3

Costs of everything from groceries to home repair will go up

Several small business owners who spoke at the public hearings, including an electrician and a funeral home owner, vowed to pass congestion pricing costs on to customers. Just how much of an increase business owners will face is unclear because the price of the tolls has not been determined. The MTA also hasn’t decided whether drivers will be charged once a day or each time they enter or leave the zone.

Toll costs could also be offset by a reduction in traffic. The MTA estimates that drivers lose 102 hours of time, or $1,595 per year, per driver. The Partnership for New York City estimated in 2018 that gridlock would cost residents, businesses and commuters $5 billion over five years.

MISCONCEPTION #4

This unfairly penalizes residents who live south of 60th Street

Under the current plan, drivers are only charged when they enter or leave the zone. So, residents can drive freely within the zone. But according to a city survey from 2018, just 23% of Manhattan residents in the tolling zone own a vehicle.