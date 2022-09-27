Early on in the pandemic, local residents organized to finally have it removed, forming a neighborhood group that leafed the block with a simple demand: “Take It Down, George!” (a reference to George Adams, the building’s owner, who did not respond to a request for comment). But even as violations piled up, the structure remained in place.

Then, on Monday – after a lengthy process of repairs and inspections to the damaged facade – the Department of Buildings deemed the building safe. Contractors arrived to cart off the timeworn scaffolding, its steel beams and wooden boards discarded on the sidewalk like the picked bones of a carcass. A woman entering the building for therapy initially wondered if she’d arrived at the wrong address.

Brittney Weber, a longtime pet sitter in the neighborhood, stood nearby with her seven dogs, marveling at the scaffolding's absence. “I never remember a time when it wasn’t here,” she said. “I genuinely feel a lot better.”

The structure was one of at least 21 sidewalk sheds that have stood for at least a decade, according to data provided by the Department of Buildings (there are likely others not permitted by the city). These are the outliers, the agency said. The average age of the nearly 10,000 sheds spread across the city – enough to reach Canada – is a little over seven months.

But the fact that some sheds go up and do not come down for years on end is a reflection of the city’s oversight failure, according to Nina Kaufelt, the co-founder of Take it Down, George! And while it shouldn’t fall on neighborhood activists to fight absentee landlords, the shed’s end was cause for celebration, she said.