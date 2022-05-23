The removal of the payphone, located at 745 7th Ave., does mark the end of an era of coin-operated communication in New York City. This process began almost a decade ago, when Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched a competition to reimagine the payphone. Then in 2014, under Mayor Bill de Blasio, the consortium known as City Bridge were chosen to launch LinkNYC to replace them. Starting a year later, the booths were slowly-but-surely removed from every corner of the city, with most sent to a payphone graveyard by 2020.

LinkNYC, the digital monoliths that are now ubiquitous throughout the five boroughs, have become familiar sights to New Yorkers, whether they're updating people on the weather and their commute times, advertising local art, blasting the Mister Softee jingle, or smashed to pieces.

The communications network says they've facilitated over three billion Wi-Fi sessions with more than 10 million subscribers. Later this year, they will be expanding their network with 5G service.

While this is the last city-owned public payphone in NYC, there are a few private payphones still on public property, and there are four permanent full-length "Superman booths" still out there. They are located on West End Avenue around 66th, 90th, 100th and 101st streets.

Tuttle, the MCNY curator, says she isn't surprised by all the interest around the end of the payphone.

"There's a lot of curiosity around this payphone," she said. "In just a few days since the exhibition has been open, I really have come to appreciate how many people are fascinated by bygone technology. And as we see things changing, and we're reminded of how rapidly our technology has advanced in recent decades, I think people have these moments of realizing how different things are."

Of course, it's hard not to feel a rush of emotions when you realize that the 2002 Joel Schumacher film Phone Booth, in which Colin Farrell is held hostage in a Times Square phone booth, is now a period piece.