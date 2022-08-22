The company that sold tens of thousands of air purifiers for use in New York City public school classrooms since the start of the pandemic — despite concerns among parents, teachers, and ventilation experts about their efficacy — used a high-powered lobbying firm to target key members of city government.

New documents obtained by Gothamist show just how close some of those relationships were.

The Intellipure air purifiers sold to the Department of Education by the Manhattan-based company Delos Living have stirred controversy within school communities because the devices do not use HEPA filters, which are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to protect against the indoor spread of COVID-19.

However, the education department has referred to the devices in the past as “HEPA purifiers” in its messaging to parents, educators, and the press. Documents obtained by Gothamist show Delos also referred to them as HEPA purifiers in its internal communications with the education department, although the company was clear that the air purifiers do not use HEPA filters. As Gothamist reported last year, the purifiers also have lower air flow rates than other similarly priced models, meaning they don't ventilate and physically clean the air as much as others.

The education department said it has bought over 160,000 of the air purifiers since the summer of 2020. Public records show the city has spent roughly $60 million on contracts with Delos Living since 2020, not including an additional $27 million contract recently signed by the city.

Filings with the city clerk over that same period show the company has paid $375,000 to a well-connected lobbying firm called Kasirer that has targeted a wide range of city officials on Delos Living’s behalf. Those listed include senior members of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, Schools Chancellor David Banks and his two most recent predecessors, and current Mayor Eric Adams, while he was stilll Brooklyn borough president.

But the ties to city government went even deeper: Email and text-message records recently obtained by Gothamist reveal that one of Kasirer’s top lobbyists was in direct contact with City Hall on behalf of Delos — while her husband was a senior adviser on de Blasio’s COVID-19 response team.

New York City’s conflicts of interest law prohibits city employees from using their positions to benefit spouses or other people associated with them.