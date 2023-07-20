Two long-standing halal carts across from Manhattan’s Hudson Yards were recently forced to relocate after a local business alliance landscaped over their regular sidewalk spots with new trees and wider tree pits. Another cart on the same corner is also being forced out after still another vendor was permitted for the location.
The owners of the displaced carts say the loss of prime sales space along the burgeoning commercial zone has meant losing out on vital foot traffic, revenue, and also cost jobs.
The dispute came to a head on Wednesday with over 50 vendors and advocates encircling the Vessel, the 16-story sculpture centerpiece of the multi-billion-dollar Hudson Yards complex, chanting in unison, “Shame on you, Hudson Yards!” and “Shame on you, Parks Department!”
“You don't need to displace a small business to place an extra tree,” said Nazih Atia, one of the cart co-owners. “I just ask the city for 4 feet to get our business back as it was before.”
The Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance (HYHK), the business improvement district that manages Bella Abzug Park adjacent to the contested sidewalk space, insists the recent changes aren’t about money, or displacing existing vendors.
The newly added trees and tree pits were part of beautification plans for a pedestrian-friendly street envisioned long before the vendors arrived, according to the group.
And HYHK and the city Parks Department also point to several other nearby spaces the vendors could set up shop.
“I don’t care if they’re there or not, as long as they abide by the rules,” said Robert Benfatto, the HYHK president.
It’s about profit. A billion-dollar entity raking in more dollars while small businesses suffer. Is that right? No.
The well-trafficked northwest corner of Hudson Yards Boulevard East and 33rd Street is the latest disputed territory in a years-long conflict over prime sidewalk space near Hudson Yards. It pits nearby brick-and-mortar businesses against a long-time group of local vendors who own multiple carts. The latter are military veterans and Egyptian immigrants, some of whom say they’ve been operating in the area since about 2014.
Mohamed Attia, the director of the nonprofit Street Vendor Project, was blunt about the source of the conflict: “It’s about profit. A billion-dollar entity raking in more dollars while small businesses suffer. Is that right? No.”
The existing carts were rejected a few years ago for a contract with the alliance to sell concessions in the park and some adjacent curbside locations. The winning vendor Paradis currently owns multiple other carts in the park selling coffee, breakfast croissants, and other food items.
A newer Paradis cart selling tacos has a permit for the northwest corner of Hudson Yards Boulevard East and 33rd Street, but on Wednesday wasn’t able to operate there because the existing vendor hadn’t moved. Although the existing cart received several tickets in recent weeks, the owners don’t intend to relocate, Attia says.
The Parks Department says that agency staff have had conversations with the existing vendors about other nearby locations where they can relocate.
Izzy Verdery, a spokesperson for the Parks Department, said, “Our goal is to find an equitable solution for the Parks-permitted food vendors who will be coming to Bella Abzug Park, and the existing vendors that have frequented the area.”
Vedery added: “As always, our Park Enforcement Patrol Officers’ first course of action is to educate on our rules; if not followed, the next step is to issue a summons.”
But even a seemingly small change in location can be costly, the vendors say. After the landscape changes, they relocated their carts to another corner of the block, further away from a subway entrance. The location shift led to a steep decline in revenue, they say, which forced them to shutter one of the carts and store it in a garage.
The Street Vendor Project says landscaping changes—like adding trees and widening tree pits—belong to a common playbook used by businesses across the city to displace longtime vendors who don't fit their aesthetic and monetary interests.
The minimalist, powder-blue Paradis carts stand in stark contrast to the existing vendors’ carts. Their multi-colored carts advertise images of hot dogs, burgers, and meat spits. With Paradis, the existing vending group and their advocates say HYHK is favoring “gentrified” over traditional aesthetics, which HYHK leaders deny.
In a statement, HYHK said the Paradis electrified carts are female-owned, “modern,” and “add to the natural beauty of the park.” They also argue that the vendors have engaged in unsafe and unsanitary practices, like dumping grease in storm drains and leaving food carts out overnight. Attia, from the Street Vendor Project, says he’s unaware of any such practices or related fines.
The latest conflict follows a similar one two years ago over sidewalk space across the street and directly abutting the multi-billion Hudson Yards complex. At that time, the vending group was battling the Hudson Yards developers, The Related Companies. HYHK is a separate entity from Related, although Related staff sit on HYHK's board of directors, according to the group's website. A call seeking comment from Related was not immediately returned.