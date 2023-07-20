Two long-standing halal carts across from Manhattan’s Hudson Yards were recently forced to relocate after a local business alliance landscaped over their regular sidewalk spots with new trees and wider tree pits. Another cart on the same corner is also being forced out after still another vendor was permitted for the location. The owners of the displaced carts say the loss of prime sales space along the burgeoning commercial zone has meant losing out on vital foot traffic, revenue, and also cost jobs. The dispute came to a head on Wednesday with over 50 vendors and advocates encircling the Vessel, the 16-story sculpture centerpiece of the multi-billion-dollar Hudson Yards complex, chanting in unison, “Shame on you, Hudson Yards!” and “Shame on you, Parks Department!” “You don't need to displace a small business to place an extra tree,” said Nazih Atia, one of the cart co-owners. “I just ask the city for 4 feet to get our business back as it was before.”

One of the food carts near Bella Abzug Park owned by a group of Egyptian immigrants and U.S. military veterans. The cart was stationed on the northern side of 33rd Street on Wednesday. In prior months, it was located on the northwest corner of Hudson Blvd E. and 33rd St., before the addition of new trees and tree pits forced their relocation. Arya Sundaram / Gothamist

The Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance (HYHK), the business improvement district that manages Bella Abzug Park adjacent to the contested sidewalk space, insists the recent changes aren’t about money, or displacing existing vendors. The newly added trees and tree pits were part of beautification plans for a pedestrian-friendly street envisioned long before the vendors arrived, according to the group. And HYHK and the city Parks Department also point to several other nearby spaces the vendors could set up shop. “I don’t care if they’re there or not, as long as they abide by the rules,” said Robert Benfatto, the HYHK president.

It’s about profit. A billion-dollar entity raking in more dollars while small businesses suffer. Is that right? No.

Mohamed Attia, the director of the nonprofit Street Vendor Project

The well-trafficked northwest corner of Hudson Yards Boulevard East and 33rd Street is the latest disputed territory in a years-long conflict over prime sidewalk space near Hudson Yards. It pits nearby brick-and-mortar businesses against a long-time group of local vendors who own multiple carts. The latter are military veterans and Egyptian immigrants, some of whom say they’ve been operating in the area since about 2014. Mohamed Attia, the director of the nonprofit Street Vendor Project, was blunt about the source of the conflict: “It’s about profit. A billion-dollar entity raking in more dollars while small businesses suffer. Is that right? No.”

The Paradis taco cart, operated by Tony Balbuena, a Mexican immigrant and longtime vendor, was set up in Bella Abzug Park, further west from its original permitted location on the northwest corner of Hudson Blvd. East and 33rd St. Arya Sundaram / Gothamist

The existing carts were rejected a few years ago for a contract with the alliance to sell concessions in the park and some adjacent curbside locations. The winning vendor Paradis currently owns multiple other carts in the park selling coffee, breakfast croissants, and other food items. A newer Paradis cart selling tacos has a permit for the northwest corner of Hudson Yards Boulevard East and 33rd Street, but on Wednesday wasn’t able to operate there because the existing vendor hadn’t moved. Although the existing cart received several tickets in recent weeks, the owners don’t intend to relocate, Attia says. The Parks Department says that agency staff have had conversations with the existing vendors about other nearby locations where they can relocate. Izzy Verdery, a spokesperson for the Parks Department, said, “Our goal is to find an equitable solution for the Parks-permitted food vendors who will be coming to Bella Abzug Park, and the existing vendors that have frequented the area.” Vedery added: “As always, our Park Enforcement Patrol Officers’ first course of action is to educate on our rules; if not followed, the next step is to issue a summons.”

Over 50 vendors and advocates encircled the Vessel, the 16-story sculpture centerpiece of the multi-billion-dollar Hudson Yards complex on Wednesday, to complain of what they see as unfair treatment of long-established street vendors in the area. Arya Sundaram / Gothamist