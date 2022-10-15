The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a monumental decision this summer in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning decades of legal precedent and tossing out the constitutional right to access an abortion. Now voters will have a chance to weigh in on this issue at the ballot box in the first general election since that ruling.

On this week’s episode of “The People’s Guide to Power,” WNYC’s live election series, we will talk about how abortion is on the ballot for you in this election.

Our guests include New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins who will talk about the future of reproductive health care and how the upcoming midterm election could impact control of the state Legislature, the governor’s mansion and Congress.

We’ll also speak with Alexis Grenell, a columnist for The Nation and a political consultant, who often writes about issues of gender and politics. She will discuss the language in the abortion fight and why “women” need to remain part of the conversation.

She’ll be joined by Rachel M. Cohen, a senior policy reporter at the media outlet Vox, who examined the role of men in the abortion debate in her recent story, “The new abortion rights spokesmen: Dudes, dads, and plumbers.”

Phones will be open starting at noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 for your calls about how abortion is on the ballot for you in November.

Will you only vote for a candidate who shares your position on abortion? What races are you watching most intently? Did the Dobbs decision prompt you to take any specific political action? Have you given to candidates in our region or elsewhere in the country because of their position on abortion? We want to hear from you at 212-433-WNYC, that’s 212-433-9692 or tweet @ WNYC.