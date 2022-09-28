A long-simmering controversy over solitary confinement at city jails came to the steps of City Hall on Wednesday with dueling, heated rallies that preceded a marathon hearing on the issue.

Corrections officers voiced their support for isolating dangerous detainees, while members of the City Council voiced support for a bill banning the practice. The two groups yelled chants at each other (“Safe jails now!” versus “End solitary now!”), and correction officers jeered at council members and gave the thumbs down signs. Advocates spoke of incarcerated people indefinitely locked alone in cells or caged showers, resulting in extreme psychological trauma. They held signs with the names of those who recently died at Rikers Island, including several who died by suicide after being held in isolation. Family members of the deceased said officers failed to protect their loved ones. The correction officers brought pictures of officers wounded in the line of duty, who had bloodied eyes and slash marks across their faces. Five of the seven correction officers who addressed the crowd were women who tearfully recounted being beaten and sexually assaulted by detainees. They described city jails as being filled with dangerous people, and argued that segregating such individuals keeps officers safe. Keisha Williams, a vice president for the correction officers’ union, said she was sexually assaulted by an incarcerated person in 2016. “Immediately, I felt violated, I felt ashamed, I felt humiliated, I was in a total state of shock, asking myself how did this happen to me, and why did this happen to me,” she said. Williams said her assailant was never punished for what he did, while “I, on the other hand, am forced to relive the burden of that trauma every single day for the rest of my life.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who sponsored the bill banning solitary confinement in city jails, debates the issue with correction officers outside City Hall before Wednesday's hearing. Photo by Matt Katz / Gothamist

At the end of the rally, Councilmember Shahana Hanif told the crowd that correction officers protesting on the other side of the stairs into City Hall had threatened sexual violence against her. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a sponsor of the bill, cited data showing that people held in solitary confinement conditions are more likely to die by suicide and suffer from substance abuse and homelessness. “No one leaves solitary whole,” he said at the rally, amid heckling by correction officers. After the rally, the City Council’s committee on criminal justice held a six-hour hearing, but no vote, on the bill. Correction Commissioner Louis Molina and city council members who support the bill disagreed on everything from the definition of solitary confinement to what the bill actually does. “We do not have solitary confinement,” Molina said several times in his testimony. He described holding someone alone in a cell for 23 hours or more as inhumane, and he said everyone housed in Rikers jails gets at least seven hours out of their cells every day. Yet, as Gothamist reported in July, there are unofficial forms of solitary confinement at Rikers Island. A Gothamist story published on Wednesday showed that an incarcerated individual was recently placed in a caged shower for nearly 24 hours; he was finally removed on a gurney after harming himself. At the hearing, Councilmember Shekar Krishnan asked about pictures and video, also obtained by Gothamist, showing fire-singed security doors and flooded, trash-filled corridors in the restrictive housing unit used to hold detainees who violate the rules.

Council Member Tiffany Cabán, who co-sponsored the bill banning solitary confinement, speaks at a rally outside City Hall on Wednesday. Photo by Matt Katz / Gothamist