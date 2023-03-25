The Empire State Building will go completely go dark for 60 minutes on Saturday night to participate in Earth Hour.

Earth Hour, which is from 8:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m on the last Saturday of March, is an initiative by the World Wildlife Fund which aims to encourage individuals to take accountability for their ecological footprint and help prevent climate disaster.

The initiative began in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, where 2.2 million homes and businesses turned off their lights. The next year, Earth Hour went international with 35 countries participating.

That’s not all the illumination in store for the landmark this weekend.

On Friday night, the Empire State Building will light up in honor of the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s legendary album “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

“The Dark Side of the Moon” album, which sold more than 45 million copies, has a cover featuring an iconic prism with a rainbow emitting out of it.

The Empire State Building will display the famous original album cover, which will flicker at the very top of the building. The timing aligns with Pink Floyd’s releasing a new deluxe box set Friday.

“‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ is as authentic, global, and iconic an album as the Empire State Building is a building, so it is only logical to celebrate it atop ESB’s world-famous tower,” said the CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, Anthony Malkin.

The Empire State building accentuates the New York City night skyline, sometimes lighting up in different colors to celebrate holidays, sports teams and other notable occasions. (It has occasionally enraged local fans who felt the building went too far in supporting rival teams.)

If you can't see Manhattan in person, you can check out the building's livecam.