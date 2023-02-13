At least four of the eight people hospitalized suffered injuries that were considered serious, according to the FDNY. Two of those victims were listed in critical condition.

The driver, who has been arrested, left a trail of destruction along Bay Ridge Parkway after attempting to evade a police stop at around 10:30 a.m., police said.

At least eight people were injured after a man driving a U-Haul plowed into several pedestrians and drove onto the sidewalk in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on Monday morning.

The driver was initially stopped for unknown reasons near Bay Ridge Parkway and 5th Avenue, police said. He then fled west on the parkway, striking multiple pedestrians and a cyclist, according to the FDNY.

He was ultimately arrested at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street in Red Hook, according to police.

A woman named Amanda, who declined to provide her last name, said she heard a loud rumbling from her office, then saw a U-Haul speeding through the intersection of Bay Ridge Parkway and 5th Avenue. The driver then crashed head-on with what appeared to be a delivery cyclist, she said.

"We ran to him and we saw he was covered in blood," she said, adding that her coworker held the man’s hand while they called 911.

Both Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul said they had been briefed on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.