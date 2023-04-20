Traditionally, all one needs to celebrate 4/20 is a few friends, some weed and a patch of grass to chill on while the joint gets passed around. Yet this year’s celebration of the long-standing stoner holiday marks the first since both New York and New Jersey launched their recreational cannabis stores.

Jersey’s adult-use market has been rolling for a year, and its initial batch of 13 dispensaries has more than doubled since then. New York’s recreational industry, which launched in December, has taken longer to mature as the state navigates the tricky terrain of establishing an equitable market.

So, if you’re looking for a festive place to engage in this ritual today – or you’re already a bit lifted and now need an activity – here are some suggestions in the city and the Garden State. They include concerts, comedy, park hangs and bike rides.

Sister Nancy at Superior Ingredients

Arguably, taking in any type of live music could make for an enjoyable 4/20. But the obvious choice is reggae and dancehall legend Sister Nancy, who’s playing at the Williamsburg venue Superior Ingredients, along with DJ Statik Selektah. Sister Nancy is responsible for this dancefloor staple. 10 p.m. at 74 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn. More info here.

Lifted 420 Festival at the Brooklyn Monarch

A mix of DJs, dancers, artists and vendors will take over this indoor/outdoor venue. There will be food and drink, plus cannabis-related giveaways and merch for sale. A variety of weed brands are listed as sponsors. 4:20 p.m. to midnight at 23 Meadow St., Brooklyn. More info here.

Puff in the Park at Prospect Park

If you’re just looking for an elevated park hang, Black Girls Smoke has you covered. The group, which creates content and events promoting women of color in cannabis, is hosting its third annual 4/20 Puff in the Park session.

The event will feature DJs and a set by local indie artist Dianna Lopez. A lineup of speakers will also advocate for more public spaces where people can legally consume cannabis, said organizer Victoria Sanders, who goes by Vic Styles. Parks are technically still off limits.

“We’re just really excited to bring people together to commune over this plant in a safe and free and fun way,” Sanders said.

The group has assembled some fashion inspo from last year for anyone who needs help putting a fun 4/20 ‘fit together. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. RSVP to get the exact location. More info here.

Washington Square Park

Not a day goes by that people aren’t toking up in Washington Square Park, but on 4/20 people tend to get especially creative in their celebration of the plant. There will likely be plenty of joints going around, along with plenty of brands trying to get your attention with giveaways.

Case in point: A rolling paper company called Vibes promises to have special merch commemorating a collaboration between Scarr’s Pizza and the burger joint Smashed on some stoner-friendly menu items. Washington Square Park, Manhattan.

Weeding Out the Stoned at Sip Studios

Described as the “gameshow of sobriety tests,” Weeding Out the Stoned features a lineup of comics, all of whom are high except one. They are put through a series of challenges and the audience then has to determine who is high and who is sober. Tonight, the traveling act is at Sip Studios. 8 p.m. at 140 Sip Ave., Jersey City. More info here.