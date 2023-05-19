Around 26,000 people are expected to participate in the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon this Saturday, a tradition dating back to 1981.

The 13.1-mile course starts near the Brooklyn Museum, winds through Prospect Park and finishes in Coney Island.

“This race is just really fun,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of New York Road Runners. “It’s very Brooklyn.”

He said local DJs and bands would be performing along the route, “and then of course you get to finish at Coney Island and have a nice view of the beach.”

Whether you’re hoping to cheer for a runner or just checking out street closures, here’s a guide.

How’s the weather looking?

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s, with light rain. If you’re cheering along the route, you may want to bring a raincoat.

Despite the forecast, race organizers didn’t seem to be worried about the weather.

“The runners aren't actually that bothered by rain unless it's really, really heavy, or if there's lightning, which is not forecast,” said Simmelkjaer.

When does the race start?

It kicks off at 7 a.m., with Wave 1, the faster group, which includes elite runners. A second group starts at 7:45 a.m.

How long does the race take?

Around two hours, but times can vary because the race welcomes participants of all speeds.

Last year, the average time for men was about 2 hours and 2 minutes, according to the New York Road Runners organization. The top finisher, Patricio Castillo, clocked 1 hour, 3 minutes, and 58 seconds.

The average time for women was about 2 hours and 20 minutes; the women’s winner, Erin Gregoire, finished in 1 hour and 12 minutes.

The average time for nonbinary finishers was 2 hours and 7 minutes, and Jacob Caswell led the division, finishing in 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Where does the race go?

The course starts near the Brooklyn Museum and then winds past the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and around Grand Army Plaza. After a loop through Prospect Park, it includes a 5-mile stretch on Ocean Parkway and ends on the Coney Island Boardwalk.

Who’s running?

Actor Ellie Kemper, former NFL star Tiki Barber and YouTube star Casey Neistat will be among the 26,000 people participating in the race.

Where can I cheer?

Folks can cheer anywhere along the course. During the event, you can track your runner here. Unofficial results will be available in the NYRR Racing App.

Will roads be closed in Brooklyn?

Yes! Some streets will be closed from midnight on Saturday until 3 p.m. at the latest. Additionally, parking will be limited in some parts of Brooklyn starting on Thursday evening.

For a complete list of street closures, you can visit the half-marathon website.

Here are the street closures:

Eastern Parkway from Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Avenue, from midnight to 3 p.m.

President Street and Union Street from Classon Avenue to Franklin Avenue, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Washington Avenue from Eastern Parkway to Empire Boulevard, from 3 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Empire Boulevard from Washington Avenue to Flatbush Avenue, from 3:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Flatbush Avenue from Empire Boulevard to Grand Army Plaza, from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Ocean Avenue (southbound) from Flatbush Avenue to Parkside Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parkside Avenue (westbound) from Ocean Avenue to Park Circle, from 6 a.m.-to 11 a.m.

Ocean Parkway from Park Circle to Surf Avenue, from 6 a.m. to noon.

West Brighton Avenue from Ocean Parkway to West Second Street, from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sea Breeze Avenue from West Fifth Street to Ocean Parkway, from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Fifth Street from Surf Ave to West Brighton Avenue, from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Surf Avenue from Ocean Parkway to Stillwell Avenue, from midnight to 1 p.m.

West 10th Street, Stillwell Avenue, West 15th Street and West 16th Street From Surf Avenue to Boardwalk, from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Will subways be affected?

Yes, particularly the 2, 3 and 4 lines.

From 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., there will be no 2, 3 or 4 train service at the Eastern-Parkway Brooklyn Museum station.

Brooklyn-bound 2, 3 and 4 trains will operate express from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to Crown Heights-Utica Avenue.

There will be no F service between Church Avenue and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue.

The MTA advises people to take mass transit to get to the Brooklyn Half Marathon.

Check here for updates on subway and bus routes.