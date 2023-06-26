The moped sharing company Revel has returned service to parts of the Bronx 15 months after pulling its machines because of an increase in battery thefts — but crime stats in the borough haven’t really budged since then and are still high compared to years past.

Revel says it hasn’t seen a noticeable increase in thefts since its return.

“That outlier spike in theft that we were experiencing, we have not seen anything like that,” Bobby Familiar, a Revel spokesperson, said. “We've brought our mopeds back and have seen good levels of service.”

Revel’s decision to “pause” service in the Bronx in January of 2022 led to a wave of headlines decrying the crime that “had pushed it out of" the borough. Revel’s return in April was far less heralded. The company says its return is less a barometer of crime in the city and more about limiting its service area to the western Bronx.

“I would say a lot of it was geography and our ability to better manage the smaller service area,” Familiar said.

Revel scooters are concentrated along the Harlem River, from Yankee Stadium to Fordham Heights. The Bronx accounts for only a small portion of Revel’s moped customer base — about 100 trips a day, compared to roughly 4,000, city-wide.

Grand larcenies and petit larcenies are down slightly from last year in the Bronx, according to police statistics. However, both are significantly higher than in 2021 — 26% and 47% higher, respectively.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson pointed to Revel’s return as a way to mitigate the Bronx’s “transportation deserts”.

“It is important to have partners like Revel that will work with us to ensure our communities can get to and from their destinations safely and efficiently,” she said.

Residents are also glad to see Revel back. Louis Guerrero lives in Highbridge and uses the mopeds to run errands.

“The best thing right around nowadays is the moped,” he said. “You don't have to find parking. You literally could park in between cars. So it is convenient, you don't have to use gas, just battery.”

Also in Highbridge, Gladys Morales said she noticed the Revels disappeared last year, and figured it was because of theft.

“For those who actually really need it, it’s helpful,” she said. “For those who don't need it, that's more of a way to make extra cash and they ruined it for everybody else.”