The battle over New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick to lead the state’s judicial branch could tumble into the very court system she wants him to oversee — if the governor or her allies are willing to sue.

Hochul, a Democrat, is facing intense pushback from some factions of her party and the labor movement for her selection of Hector LaSalle for chief judge of the Court of Appeals, a position that would not only put him on New York’s top court but also put him in charge of the state’s sprawling judicial system. Now, Hochul and the state Senate’s Democratic majority are on opposing sides of an emerging disagreement over the constitutional process for appointing judges to the top court.

At issue is whether the full Senate, not just a committee, must vote on her pick. LaSalle is expected to meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday for a confirmation hearing. His allies fear the committee could shoot down his nomination without giving the full chamber — where Hochul could have a better chance of convincing a broader mix of Democrats and Republicans to confirm LaSalle — a chance to weigh in.

The situation is unprecedented. Since New York changed the way top judges are selected in 1977, the Senate has never rejected a governor’s nominee — in committee or otherwise.

LaSalle's supporters held a virtual news conference on Thursday to make their case, arguing that the state constitution is clear: The full Senate must act.

“Any other way of doing it is a threat to the constitutional design,” said former Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman, a LaSalle ally. “This appointment goes to the judiciary committee and then to the floor by constitutional and statutory design and must be ruled upon in 30 days.”

So far, Senate Democrats are holding strong. If the committee votes down LaSalle’s nomination after a scheduled hearing on Wednesday — which is a strong possibility — it does not intend on bringing it to the full chamber.

“It's within the Senate’s prerogative to decide how to proceed with its own votes, in committee and otherwise,” said Manhattan state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the judiciary committee chairman and a progressive Democrat.

LaSalle’s nomination in peril

Hochul’s nomination of LaSalle — the presiding justice of the mid-level Appellate Division’s sprawling second department, which includes Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island as well as Long Island and part of the Hudson Valley — has been in peril almost from the moment she made it public in December.

A host of labor unions, including the Communications Workers of America, immediately opposed LaSalle, noting that he joined a 2015 ruling against the CWA that allowed Cablevision to forge ahead with a defamation lawsuit against two union leaders in their personal capacity — which, from the union’s point of view, scaled back protections for union leaders.

So far, at least 14 of the Senate’s 42 Democrats have publicly opposed LaSalle’s nomination. Among other things, they’ve expressed anger that Hochul selected LaSalle — a former Nassau County prosecutor — rather than someone with experience as a defense or civil rights attorney. Opponents are looking for a progressive jurist who could tip the balance of a court that currently has three liberal justices and three who lean moderate to conservative.