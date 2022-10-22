Family members of a man fatally shot by police officers in Inwood last weekend are pressing for the release of body camera footage capturing the moments leading up to the man's death.

In a press conference Friday, the mother of 29-year-old Joel Capellan — who was killed during an encounter with police officers early Sunday morning — called for the release of footage she hopes will produce answers on the circumstances that led to her son’s death. Police said that Capellan was holding a gun that he failed to drop, despite instructions by officers.

But Capellan’s family has cast their doubts over police reports so far. Standing outside the 34th Precinct in Washington Heights on Friday, Capellan’s mother, Jenny Rodriguez, said she needs answers about what led to her son’s death. According to the city medical examiner, Capellan was shot 36 times.

“Today is Friday. I have yet to see any video footage of what they say my son did,” Rodriguez said. “My son will be buried Monday, and I have not seen or heard anything but what the community is saying about my son. That’s not fair at all.”

The NYPD started piloting body-worn cameras in 2014, months after cellphone camera footage captured the death of Eric Garner at the hands of a police officer, Daniel Pantaleo, who held him in a chokehold.

Today, the NYPD claims that its body-camera program is the largest in the United States, with more than 20,000 members using cameras. But critics of the program have questioned the effectiveness of body cameras in deterring police violence, including Garner’s mother.

Mayor Eric Adams said he reviewed the tape, and confirmed the NYPD’s version of the incident.

“He was carrying a gun. I heard the tape. I saw the tape. Officers repeatedly stated, ‘Drop the gun, drop the gun, drop the gun,’” Adams said at a news conference Monday.

But Capellan’s mother said she should be able to see the video too.

“According to Eric Adams, he saw, he heard. Give me that peace, let me see that video of what my son allegedly did wrong,” Rodriguez said. “If my son did something wrong, because he was scared… I’m at peace with walking away, and I would apologize to anyone if he did anything wrong. But if he didn’t do nothing wrong, he didn’t deserve to die like an animal and be shot 36 times.”