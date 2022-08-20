As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of migrants to New York, he may unintentionally be giving them a better chance of obtaining asylum.

The newly-arrived migrants are far more likely to have their asylum cases approved in New York City Courts than they would be in places like Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, said Austin Kocher, an assistant professor at Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), which analyzes federal government data.

And in a liberal city like New York, migrants have more access to government resources and benefits that they would otherwise be shut out of in red states with more hardline policies around immigration — such as government-issued identification cards, housing, driver's licenses and health care. On Friday, the city Department of Education said it is prepared to enroll roughly 1,000 children into the public school system.

“Texas Governor Abbott is sending immigrants to New York as part of a cynical anti-immigrant political stunt,” said Theo Oshiro, co-executive director of the immigration advocacy group Make the Road New York. “As New Yorkers, we will not be deterred from providing a welcoming home here.”

Tensions between Abbott and Mayor Eric Adams erupted earlier this month when the Republican governor announced he was sending buses full of refugees to the Port Authority Bus Terminal to protest the White House’s southern border policies, a move the mayor said is adding further strain to an ailing shelter system already struggling to keep pace.

But carting asylum seekers to New York and other left-leaning cities may have the opposite effect that immigration hardliners intended, Kocher noted.

“Abbott is actually sending asylum seekers to a court where they’re much more likely to be successful and much more likely to stay in the country,” he said.

An Unintentional Silver Lining

In Houston, just 17% of asylum cases were approved by judges in the last 10 months, Kocher noted. Prospects were only slightly better in Dallas, with 33% of cases getting the green light.

But in New York City, immigration judges approve people for asylum at a much higher rate, granting asylum to four out of every five applicants, or 82%, data shows.

It’s a slight silver lining to the harrowing journey many immigrants face as they depart their home countries to traverse through jungles and deserts on a months-long trek where scores of people die to arrive at the southern border in hopes of seeking refuge in the U.S.

To endure the trauma of the voyage, you need to have a “corazón de piedra,” a heart of stone, said Jennifer, a 44-year old Venezuelan who arrived at the Texas-Mexico border in July after a two-month journey through Central America with her partner.