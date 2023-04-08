A federal judge in Texas granted a request from anti-abortion groups Friday to suspend access to a longstanding drug that’s used to end pregnancies — a ruling that impacts availability even in abortion havens like New York.

The decision places restrictions nationwide on the drug mifepristone, which regulators approved for use more than 20 years ago.

The decision from Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to limit access to the pill — which is also used for managing miscarriages — comes as advocates and politicians in New York are trying to make abortion medication more widely accessible. Judge Kacsmaryk gave the Biden administration seven days to appeal, and CNN reported Friday evening that White House lawyers were reviewing the matter.

“Simply put, FDA stonewalled judicial review — until now,” Judge Kacsmaryk wrote in his decision. “Before Plaintiffs filed this case, FDA ignored their petitions for over sixteen years, even though the law requires an agency response within “180 days of receipt of the petition.””

Almost immediately in response, a separate federal judge in Washington state issued a ruling to maintain access in 17 states and Washington D.C., but New York and New Jersey are not among them. This injunction, issued by Judge Thomas O. Rice of the Eastern District of Washington, was in response to a lawsuit filed by attorneys general in those jurisdictions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James decried the Texas ruling and reassured New Yorkers that access to other abortion procedures remains intact.

"I am horrified by a federal court ruling that seeks to restrict access to mifepristone, a safe and effective form of abortion medication that has been used by more than five million people since the Food and Drug Administration approved it more than two decades ago,” Hochul said in a statement. “This unprecedented ruling not only overrides the FDA's evidence-based scientific approval process, it also alarmingly opens a new door to politicizing medicine.”

“Let me be clear: abortion continues to be legal in New York and New York will remain a safe haven for anyone seeking abortion care,” James stated. “The fight for reproductive justice is not over.”

Neither official mentioned Rice’s injunction, which retains the use of mifepristone in Washington state, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

The path here and what happens now for New York

The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, a coalition of anti-abortion groups that filed the case in November to the Northern District of Texas, argued that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not adequately assess the risks of mifepristone when it was approved in 2000.

At the time, the FDA deemed mifepristone safe and effective for abortions when used in combination with the drug misoprostol, a conclusion backed by myriad studies. Medication abortion is now the most common way to end a pregnancy in the United States, accounting for more than half of the abortions nationwide. Research has found that serious adverse events such as hospitalization or infection are rare.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began allowing mifepristone to be prescribed via telemedicine and delivered by mail, rather than requiring an in-person visit. In January, the Biden administration made the change permanent.

Since last fall, when Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine filed its case, health care providers in New York and other parts of the country have been discussing how to adjust the protocols for medication abortion to use misoprostol only. That drug has FDA approval to treat gastric ulcers and can be used off-label. But research shows that misoprostol is somewhat less effective on its own.