More than 750,000 tennis fans will pour into Flushing, Queens over the next two weeks for the 2022 U.S. Open.
The drama begins Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, when Serena Williams, who indicated earlier this month she soon plans to end her tennis career, faces off against Montenegrin player Danka Kovinić at 7 p.m. in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Men’s and women’s doubles begin on Wednesday and Williams sisters Venus and Serena will play together for their first Grand Slam since the 2018 French Open. Their first match will be against the Czech-duo 37-year-old Lucie Hradecka and 17-year-old Linda Noskova.
Rising American star, 18-year-old Coco Gauff, will square off against French player Leolia Jeanjean in her first match at noon at the Arthur Ashe stadium Monday.
In men’s singles, three reigning champions will vie for the trophy: 2019 winner Rafael Nadal of Spain, 2020 winner Austrian Dominic Thiem, and 2021 champion Russian Daniil Medvedev. Nadal and Thiem have not played in the U.S. Open since their respective wins.
One all-star not appearing in this year’s open: Novak Djokovic who is barred from entering the U.S. after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Women’s singles defending champion U.K. Emma Raducanu takes the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday against French player Alizé Cornet.
At a press conference Monday morning, city officials urged people traveling to the tournament to use mass transit to and from the stadiums.
Matches run through mid-September with the Men’s and Women’s Finals scheduled for Sept. 11th.