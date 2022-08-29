More than 750,000 tennis fans will pour into Flushing, Queens over the next two weeks for the 2022 U.S. Open.

The drama begins Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, when Serena Williams, who indicated earlier this month she soon plans to end her tennis career, faces off against Montenegrin player Danka Kovinić at 7 p.m. in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Men’s and women’s doubles begin on Wednesday and Williams sisters Venus and Serena will play together for their first Grand Slam since the 2018 French Open. Their first match will be against the Czech-duo 37-year-old Lucie Hradecka and 17-year-old Linda Noskova.