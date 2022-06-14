Tenants and landlords sounded off before the Rent Guidelines Board during its first in-person public hearing since the start of the pandemic in Flushing, Queens on Monday night.

The Rent Guidelines Board, which sets the rents for more than one million rent-stabilized apartments, is considering increases of between 2% and 4% for one-year leases, and between 4% and 6% for two-year leases — some of the biggest spikes in a decade.

Tenants held signs and burst into chants of “no rent increase,” sometimes shouting down landlords trying to make their cases during more than three hours of public testimony. Tenant groups and advocates are calling for the board to hold rents flat, given the rising cost of household goods, flat wages, and a city unemployment rate that is still stubbornly higher than pre-pandemic levels.