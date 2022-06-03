On the Senate floor Thursday night, progressive lawmaker Jabari Brisport accused his colleagues of falling for a disinformation campaign backed by the real estate lobby. He voted against alternative legislation that created an affordable housing commission, calling it an “inexcusable abdication of our responsibility.”

“[The legislature] sat on a bill that would drastically improve housing stability for a huge percentage of New York’s most vulnerable tenants,” he said.

Among those the bill might have protected were tenants like Gerardo Vidal, a 49-year-old tour guide who lives in a one-bedroom apartment with his wife and two kids in Corona, Queens. Vidal’s landlord warned him his rent would increase by $900 to $2000 this month.

“It’s not logical … and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Vidal said in Spanish, who added he planned to pay his old rent and see how his landlord reacted. He’d started to look for apartments, but everything was more than he could afford. “I’m going to see what comes next. I don’t know if they’re going to try to evict me.”

Spokespeople for the Assembly, Senate and the governor’s office didn’t return requests for comment right away.

The ‘good cause’ bill would have given an estimated 1.6 million market rate renters across New York similar protections to the ones rent-stabilized tenants in New York City currently enjoy — and the kind most New Jersey renters have had for decades.

In addition to eviction protections, the bill would have also protected against excessive rent increases of more than 3% or 1.5% of the Consumer Price Index, whichever was greater.

Most market-rate tenants, including an estimated 784,000 households in New York City, would have been protected by the bill. Though tenants in multi-family homes of less than four units, where the owner lives in the building, were exempted from the protections.