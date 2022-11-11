Thousands of workers at an Amazon distribution center in Staten Island evacuated the building Friday morning after an employee triggered a false fire alarm.

FDNY officials received a call from the distribution center known as JFK8 before 7 a.m. According to the company, an Amazon employee pulled an alarm in the distribution center. That employee then began spraying fire extinguishers inside and onto other employees.

"A disgruntled worker who was also partially unclothed attacked several workers with a fire extinguisher inside of JF8," wrote Amazon Labor Union Executive Secretary Michelle Valentin Nieves on Twitter this morning. "They were sprayed in the face and had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance as the fumes went into their [eyes, nose and mouth]."

Fire department officials said 10 people sustained injuries during the incident. The majority refused medical care, but ambulances transported two people to the Richmond University Medical Center.

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said in a statement that the company is "thankful that no one was seriously injured during today's incident and for the quick work of emergency responders."