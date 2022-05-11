Two teenagers were in custody Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a Queens high school.

The NYPD said a 17-year-old was shot in the arm this afternoon near Maspeth High School in Elmhurst. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Officials said the shooting followed a dispute outside the school, which was briefly put on lock-down after the incident. A source said the victim is the son of a police officer, and all three teens are students at the school.

Two 15-year-old boys were in custody Wednesday evening, though no arrests had been made, cops said. An investigation was ongoing.