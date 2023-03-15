A 14-year-old stabbed a fellow classmate in the leg inside a Manhattan charter school on Wednesday morning, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m, a 14-year-old stabbed a 15-year-old twice in the right leg inside a classroom at the Inwood Academy for Leadership Charter School on 10th Avenue, according to the NYPD. A police department spokesperson said it was unclear what led to the violence.

“Today an incident occurred at our high school involving two of our students,” said Inwood Academy founder and CEO Christina Reyes in an emailed statement. “We are grateful that no one was seriously injured.”

“According to our initial investigation, our understanding is that it was not an act of hostility,” Reyes said. “However, we are continuing to investigate the situation for any new details that may emerge.”

She added that the school was "reviewing safety needs across our school community while working closely with the DOE and our NYPD partners.”

The 15-year-old was taken to Harlem Hospital Center, where he was treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive. The younger teen was taken into custody, and police said a knife was recovered from the school. Charges were pending.

The stabbing comes just a day after multiple teenagers were shot in separate incidents near high schools in Manhattan.

This story was updated to include a statement from Inwood Academy for Leadership. This is a developing story and will be updated.