A teenager was shot multiple times on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Tuesday morning, police said — a block away from Martin Luther King High School, where he is a student.

Police said just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times in the abdomen at West 68th Street and Amsterdam Avenue — a stone’s throw from Lincoln Center — and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said the victim is in stable condition.

At a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Chell said the suspect hailed a cab and was stopped by authorities near the scene of the shooting. A handgun was recovered from the suspect, police said.

Chell commended members of the community for their urgency around the situation.

“They called 911 quickly, they gave great descriptions, they were involved,” Chell said. “And by virtue of that, our [20th Precinct] officers responded quickly, grabbed the cab, took the shooter off the street, and a firearm was recovered.”

Police are still searching for other people involved in the incident. Chell said the shooting took place as a group of four to five people were having a physical altercation. Police are still investigating a motive.

While the shooting was off campus, the school went into a brief “shelter-in-place” response that has since been lifted, the city’s Department of Education confirmed.

Mayor Eric Adams was headed to the scene on Tuesday morning but his office said he would not take questions.

Multiple shootings have occurred outside of city schools in recent months. Last month, two students and an adult were shot and injured during a fight outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn. A couple of teenagers were shot near another high school less than a mile away during the same week.

Youth gun violence has also climbed in the last five years.

This story has been updated to reflect new information from the NYPD.

Jessica Gould contributed reporting.