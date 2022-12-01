A 15-year-old boy died Thursday morning while subway surfing atop a J train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The teenager was on top of the train on the Williamsburg Bridge around 11:23 a.m. Thursday when he fell underneath the car and made fatal contact with the third rail, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities evacuated the train and trains in both directions were temporarily suspended while officials tended to the scene, cops said. The J and M trains, which run along the affected subway track, were running with some delays Thursday afternoon, according to the MTA.

The teenager's identity was not immediately released.