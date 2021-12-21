Even though it had not been closed by the city, Naomi Peña said her kids’ Manhattan high school had pivoted to remote Monday. As COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, she said the principal polled parents about their preferences.

According to Peña, 85% of parents said they preferred school to be virtual this week. While she prefers in-person learning for her children, she thinks her principal made the right call to move classes online.

“A lot of us have been saying all along that the safety protocols are not enough,” she said.

Peña is part of a growing group of parents and teachers who are calling on officials to dramatically overhaul the response to rapidly rising cases in New York City schools.

As infections surge ahead of the holiday break, they are demanding expanded access to school-based testing and better communication from the Department of Education’s Situation Room, which is tasked with keeping communities and parents informed about outbreaks in classrooms. Since classes began on September 13th, more than 20,000 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. About 940,000 students attend public schools in New York City.

Many families like Peña’s are keeping students home this week, either because of sickness, quarantine or a desire to avoid getting ill in the days leading up to Christmas. As the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure rapidly approaches, some parents and educators are also looking to other elected officials and the next administration to ensure a safe teaching and learning environment.

Declining Attendance as Holidays Approach

Peña’s experience of keeping her kids at home is echoed in the absences recorded this week for the roughly 1,600 schools tracked by the city’s education department. Rates vary widely across the system, but nearly half – 731 – had attendance below 80%. At roughly 70 schools, a majority of students were missing.