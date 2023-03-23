Tuberculosis is rising in the U.S. and New York is among the states that witnessed an increase in cases last year, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers show that New York’s caseload in 2022 was about 40% higher than the national rate.

TB is still less common in the U.S. than it was 10 years ago, with fewer than three cases per 100,000 people nationwide. But the infection rate is rebounding after dipping during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some experts are worried.

“The message is loud and clear – TB is still here,” Dr. Philip LoBue, director of the CDC’s Division of Tuberculosis Elimination, said in a statement. “For the second year in a row, TB cases have continued to rise, with concerning increases among young children and other groups at risk for TB disease.”

Tuberculosis, a bacteria that attacks the lungs, is less of a concern in New York now than it was in the early 20th century when it went by the name “consumption” and was a leading cause of death. A combination of antibiotics, early detection, vaccination, better hygiene and public health practices brought TB under control in the U.S. and prevented fatalities, but the germ never fully went away here or globally.

Unlike in some parts of the world, the number of TB cases in New York dipped early in the COVID-19 pandemic and still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. But the number of cases in New York has started to creep back up over the past three years – from 605 in 2020 to 683 in 2021, according to the CDC. In 2022, New York recorded 714 cases of tuberculosis – a rate of 3.6 cases per 100,000 people. Compare that against the rate of 2.5 cases per 100,000 people nationwide.