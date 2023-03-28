Now it’s a ball game.

Thursday, March 30 is Major League Baseball's Opening Day, and for many, the onset of America's favorite pastime heralds the true start of spring.

The Yankees open at home at 1:05 p.m., going up against the San Francisco Giants. Later in the day, the Mets are in Miami to face the Marlins at 4:10 p.m.

As usual, the regular season runs through Oct. 1 and consists of 162 regular games.

But this year also brings some changes to the ever-evolving game of baseball, including bigger bases and shift restrictions for infielders.

But the biggest change will be the new pitch timer, which limits the amount of time each pitcher has to throw the ball. Where pitchers previously could take as much time as they needed, the new rule requires them to throw within 15 seconds if bases are empty or 20 seconds if runners are on.

Sportswriter Evan Drellich from The Athletic told WNYC's "All Of It" this week that the rules, which were piloted in the minor leagues, are helping to speed up the pace of games.

“Even this spring, we've seen game times drop, really along the lines of what MLB saw in the minor leagues,” he told host Alison Stewart. “There was about a 25 minute difference, and at least as of a few days ago that's what it's been in spring training.”

The rule change has been controversial for some baseball fans, who claim rushed pitches will ruin the game. The Mets’ own starting pitcher Max Scherzer himself stated that he wished there could be a stipulation allowing umpires to turn off the clock. But others think the new rule will be a breath of fresh air for the sport.

“Sometimes you have to spruce things up,” said Yankee Tavern owner Joe Bastone. The bar, which has been open since 1927 and is just across the street from Yankee Stadium, boasts it was once frequented by Babe Ruth and Yogi Berra. “I’m a traditionalist but I don’t think the pitch clock is going away from tradition. Most good pitchers actually pitch very fast.”

And games can be notoriously lengthy, with the Mets holding the record for second-longest game in MLB history, clocking in at nearly seven-and-a-half hours.

Watch the Yankees at 1 p.m. on YES, MLB Network and ESPN. Tune in for the Mets at 4 p.m. on SNY, and MLB Network.