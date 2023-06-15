The fatal stabbing of a man on a J train this week is drawing comparisons to the killing of Jordan Neely last month, according to the suspect's lawyer and details provided by the NYPD.

Police said Devictor Ouedraogo, 36, died around 8 p.m. Tuesday after fellow passenger Jordan Williams, 20, knifed him in the chest following a brawl on the train as it headed north towards the Marcy Avenue and Broadway stop. Ouedraogo, of Brooklyn, was harassing fellow passengers and getting into people’s faces, according to police. The Daily News reported that videos taken by witnesses show a shirtless Ouedraogo acting intoxicated and bothering commuters, even gyrating in a man’s face when he didn’t respond.

When Ouedraogo turned his attention toward a woman on board, Williams decided to act — drawing similarities to Neely, who was choked to death by Daniel Penny on an F train in May after he yelled at and threatened passengers.

Williams, of Queens, and another woman with whom he was traveling were both arrested at a nearby subway station. Williams was charged with manslaughter and criminal weapons possession. His arraignment is pending in Brooklyn criminal court.

In an emailed statement, Williams’ lawyer Jason Goldman compared his client, who is Black, to Penny, who is white, and asked whether he is being treated more harshly because of his race. Williams was charged the same night as the incident. Penny was released by police and wasn’t charged until more than a week later.

“Is Mr. Williams not getting the same treatment that Mr. Penny received – released, voluntary surrender, and low bail – because his skin color is different and he comes from a particular neighborhood?" Goldman said. "Instead, those very factors will likely result in Mr. Williams, a young boy, fighting this case of clear self-defense from a cage at Rikers."

Goldman also encouraged other bystanders from the train to come to his office.

As of Thursday morning, a fundraising campaign created by Williams’ mother to help him pay bail was circulating online.

April Williams wrote that her son had “acted with courage to defend himself and passengers from a physically violent, reckless, and deranged individual,” adding that he is a high school graduate who loves basketball and was “born and raised” in Brooklyn’s Wayside Baptist Church.

“Simply stated, these cases have become all too familiar in NYC, and this situation resembles that of Daniel Penny, who is out on bail and able to defend himself freely. We just pray for that same opportunity!!!”

The woman with Williams has not been charged, according to police.