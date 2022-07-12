A pattern of stabbings in Manhattan over the past week led NYPD brass to ask for the public's help on Tuesday to find their suspect.

Police said a man, who appeared to be in his 30s and was shown in surveillance footage wearing a hoodie and neon sneakers, stabbed three homeless men, including one fatally, as they were sleeping on separate occasions over the past week. The suspect used what was described as a large kitchen knife, according to one eyewitness, the NYPD said.

"These are senseless acts on defenseless people experiencing homelessness," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday as the department showcased surveillance images of the suspect they're after. "And somebody knows this person."

The first incident occurred around 3 a.m. on July 5th, when the suspect stabbed a 34-year-old man lying on a bench opposite of 374 West 11th St. on the Hudson River Park walkway, the NYPD said. The victim was stabbed once in the abdomen, according to police, and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second incident on July 8th, around 10 p.m., involved the stabbing of a 59-year-old man who was lying on a bench at Madison Avenue and East 49th Street, the NYPD said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition, authorities said.

And on July 11th, around 3:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man was lying inside of Stanley Isaac Playground at 95-95 FDR Dr. when he was stabbed in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition, cops said.

The commissioner said the NYPD is working with the Department of Social Services to inform homeless New Yorkers and help them to seek shelter.

"We need to get this killer off our streets as quickly and safely as possible," Sewell said.

Chief Kenneth Corey said officers have been canvassing parts of Manhattan to ensure homeless New Yorkers are aware of the suspect.

"Our officers are out there engaging homeless individuals, particularly in the late night hours," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.