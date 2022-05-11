Police shot and killed a man, and an NYPD officer was hit in the arm during an exchange of gunfire in the Claremont section of the Bronx Tuesday night, officials said.

Rameek Smith, 25, was walking near the intersection of Claremont Parkway and Third Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night when two uniformed officers in an unmarked car, got out and tried to approach him, said Chief of Detectives James Essig, who spoke at a press conference with other city officials early Wednesday morning.

Smith fled and the officers chased him on foot for a block and a half at which point, Essig said, Smith turned around and opened fire. The police officers — from the Bronx-borough Public Safety Team — shot back, hitting Smith in the head. He was rushed to Barnabas Hospital and was declared dead soon after .

Officer Dennis Vargas, 32, was shot in the arm in the exchange. He was hospitalized briefly and then released, according to police.

Police released an image of the handgun they said Smith fired at officers.